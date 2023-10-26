Merck India hosts 5th Merck-Tagore Award: Honours Professor Dr. Ram Adhar Mall

Bengaluru : Merck, a leading science and technology company, in collaboration with Goethe-Institut / Max Mueller Bhavan India, the official cultural institute of the Federal Republic of Germany, presented Professor Dr. Ram Adhar Mall with the prestigious fifth Merck-Tagore Award during a celebratory event held at the Goethe-Institut /Max Mueller Bhavan in Bengaluru.

A pioneer of Intercultural Philosophy, Professor Mall was recognized for his contribution to the intercultural exchange between India and Germany. Professor Mall is the Founder and President of the global "Society for Intercultural Philosophy" and serves as a co-editor for the publication "Studies on Intercultural Philosophy."

The Chairman of the Executive Board and the Family Board of E Merck KG, Dr. Frank Stangenberg-Haverkamp, handed over the award to Professor Ram Adhar Mall. Addressing the audience in Bengaluru, Stangenberg-Haverkamp said, “The foundation of Merck’s success is scientific progress and technological innovation. These depend on curious minds – and on an open exchange of thoughts and ideas across borders and cultural boundaries. Literature and philosophy can be strong catalysts of exactly this. They let us see things from a different perspective. They can open the door to new ways of thinking and to a better understanding of our world. As challenges from climate change to diseases urgently require solutions on a global scale, intercultural dialogue has never been more important. In other words, Rabindranath Tagore's legacy is more relevant than ever today.”

The jury of the fifth edition of the Merck-Tagore Award consisted of Achim Fabig, Consul General, Federal Republic of Germany, Mumbai, Bjorn Ketels, Director, Goethe-Institut /Max Mueller Bhavan Mumbai, Sreenath Narayanaiah, Managing Director, Merck Life Science Pvt. Ltd. as well as Dr. Martin Kämpchen, the first recipient of the Merck-Tagore Award.

During his acceptance speech, which was about Rabindranath Tagore and Intercultural Philosophical Orientation, Dr Ram Adhar Mall proposed an intercultural philosophical orientation in curriculum, teaching, and research. He later added, “I am very happy that the work that I have done till now has received recognition and it got recognition in a way that is both German and Indian.”

The Country Speaker, Merck India, Pratima Reddy added, "Curiosity plays a vital role in nurturing a scientific mindset, and the realms of art, culture, and literature act as catalysts, igniting and sustaining this curiosity. In line with our core values, Merck takes great pride in the Merck-Tagore Award, which celebrates accomplishments in the humanities. It is our distinct honour at Merck to bestow the award upon Professor Dr. Ram Adhar Mall, in recognition of his outstanding contributions to promoting intercultural exchange between India and Germany."