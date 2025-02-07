New Road-Metro Corridor Proposed for Bengaluru's Outer Ring Road

A new road and metro project is planned along the western part of the Outer Ring Road (ORR) from J P Nagar to Hebbal in Bengaluru. This will be 32.15 km long and will be the longest flyover in the city. It is similar to the 5-km double-decker road project on Ragigudda-Silk Board.

The project also includes an elevated road for 8 km on Magadi Road and is estimated to cost Rs 9,800 crore.

On Thursday, Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar visited places like Hebbal, BEL Road, Summanahalli, and Goraguntepalya to review the project. He said, "We will build elevated roads for future Metro projects like Ragigudda Road. This way, we won't have to buy expensive properties to widen the roads."

Officials said both lines of Namma Metro's Phase III, which is over 40 km, will use double-decker roads. The study for this plan is 90% complete. The design change to fit the road and Metro together has delayed the Metro’s construction plans, but the Centre approved the project last August.

“We are planning this project for the next 30-40 years,” said Shivakumar. “The cost will be shared equally by BBMP and Namma Metro.”

Design Changes

The 32.15-km Metro line from JP Nagar to Kempapura will be redesigned at Goraguntepalya to fit the double-decker system. A new Metro station will be built near the junction, instead of an interchange at Peenya. This new design will cut costs and shorten the line by 300 meters. The new station will be connected to Peenya and Goraguntepalya stations by travelators.

Even though this might cause some inconvenience for Metro passengers, it will reduce traffic at Goraguntepalya. This will help vehicles traveling between Dr Rajkumar Memorial and BEL Circle because the double-decker road will create a signal-free route. It will also stop people from needing to take a detour, as a new road will be built by acquiring land from the Defence Ministry and the Central Manufacturing Technology Institute.