Over 30 countries to participate in Bengaluru Tech Summit

Bengaluru: Vice President Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday will inaugurate Bengaluru Tech Summit 2021, Karnataka government's flagship three-day technology event.

Naftali Bennett and Scott Morrison, premiers of Israel and Australia respectively, will attend the event virtually.

Karnataka Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, Union Minister of Railways, Communications and Electronics & IT Ashwini Vaishnaw and State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will also be attending the event. Minister for IT & BT, Science & Technology Ashwath Narayan, who visited the event venue on Tuesday said the 24th edition of the summit, which is being conducted in hybrid format, will witness participation of over 30 countries. For the first time South Africa, Vietnam, and UAE will be participating in the Bengaluru Tech Summit (BTS).

"It is also for the first time mutual participation of Karnataka and Australia through BTS and Sydney Dialogue is being arranged. As part of this, The Sydney Dialogue sessions which also will be on the same days (Nov 17-19) wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi's virtual address on Nov 18 will be streamed on the BTS platform. Likewise streaming of BTS on The Sydney Dialogue will provide an opportunity to show content from our participants," Narayan was quoted as saying by his office in a release.

He further said, 'India Innovative Alliance' and India US Tech Conclave initiatives have been introduced for the first time. The minister noted that BTS-2021 will bring together global leaders, Indian Corporate, R&D, and Start-Ups from electronics, IT, Deeptech & Biotech and policymakers driving the next wave of innovation into one platform.

The event, having 75+ Conference Sessions, is expected to see the participation of 300+ speakers, 5,000+ Start-Up Attendees, 300+ Exhibitors, 20,000+ Business attendees, and overall digital reach to half a million tech enthusiasts, he said. BTS-2021 event spectrum includes Multi-Track conferences, International Exhibition, Global Innovation Alliance (GIA), India-US Tech Conclave, R & D (lab to market), India Innovation Alliance, STPI IT Export Awards, Start-Up Unicorn Felicitation, Smart Bio Awards & Bio Posters, Rural IT Quiz, and Bio Quiz, Science Gallery, B2B Meetings. PTI