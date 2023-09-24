Platform 65 Announces Exciting Starter’s Festival With 200+ Items

BengaluruBengaluru: Platform 65, India’s first train-themed restaurant is excited to announce the launch of its highly anticipated Starter’s Festival. This gastronomic extravaganza promises to tantalize taste buds and captivate the senses with an array of 200+ delectable starters that are set to become the talk of the town. Starting this week, the festival will run till the end of the year.

The Starters Festival at Platform 65 is a celebration of culinary creativity, where our talented chefs have crafted an extraordinary selection of appetizers that showcase flavours from around the world. Allam Kodi Wings, Kaju Mushroom Fry, Godavari Royyala Vepudu and Sesame Chicken are among some of the signature dishes to look forward to. From vegetarian to non-vegetarian, there's something to suit every palate. Srikanth Bandaru, Corporate General Manager, and Venkatesh Gopisetty, Vice President of Platform 65, expressed their enthusiasm and anticipation for the Starters Festival, highlighting the entire team's dedication to bringing this culinary extravaganza to life.

On this note, Mr. Sadgun Patha, Managing Director and Founder of Platform 65 “At Platform 65, we've always strived to create more than just a dining experience; we aim to create cherished memories. The Starters Festival represents our commitment to culinary excellence and the joy of sharing exceptional food with our valued patrons. We invite you to join us on this gastronomic journey and celebrate the flavours that bring us together."

“Crafting the menu for the Starters Festival has been an exhilarating journey for our culinary team. We've poured our creativity and passion into every dish, pushing the boundaries of flavour and presentation. Each bite reflects our dedication to the art of gastronomy. We can't wait to serve you and see the delight on your faces as you savour our culinary creations." said VH Suresh, Corporate Executive Chef at Platform 65