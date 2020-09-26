Plenty of ventilator beds, but not for general public

Bengaluru: For the last few months, critical COVID-19 patients were finding it hard to get ICU beds with ventilators under government quota in Bengaluru. According to experts, now there are plenty of ventilators available in many private hospitals across Bengaluru, but it is difficult for people to get a ventilator bed. At least 80 per cent of the COVID-19 patients are being treated in government hospitals across the state. Though, leading private hospitals do have treatment facilities, people who can afford or in special cases as directed by the health department or government can enter.



"These corporate hospitals have many ventilator beds. But it is very expensive and is not available to the general public at affordable rates. Also, there is an imbalance in the number of small private hospitals and government hospitals that have affordable rates, because the number of patients is more than ventilators availability," says the head of medical services at St. John's Medical College. Sanjeev Levine.

According to the reports, all ICU ventilator beds in St. John's hospital, Bengaluru are full with 40 non COVID-19 patients and 53 COVID-19 patients. Hospital management claims, over the past 8 months many patients have been moved to government run hospitals like Victoria and Bowring hospitals in Bengaluru for the treatment, but still there has been a shortage of ventilator beds. Doctors say the shortage of equipment and the critical care team too.

"Few days back the situation was grim as almost all government hospitals in the city had zero availability of ventilator beds. When pointed out that the BBMP website showed availability, the official said that was because the hospitals had not updated the numbers on the website. We have availability in private hospitals, but it is a known fact that the general public can't enter corporate or private hospitals. The number of ICU patients in Karnataka is increasing every day, so the government should look into this serious issue" says the Doctor from Government hospital requesting anonymity.

The ICU admissions that were below 700 till August 10, started increasing after that and hovered around 750 till August end. Subsequently, the numbers started increasing and as on Friday 823 patients were being monitored in ICUs across the state. In recent days, it was reported that the family of a COVID-19 suspect were quoted an estimated bill of Rs 9.09 lakh for 10 days in ICU with a ventilator from Bengaluru's Columbia Asia Hospital.

The big private hospitals in Bengaluru have 50 to 200 ICU ventilator beds. The treatment in these hospitals varies from patient to patient, depending upon the load of virus, related ailments, age and other factors. If the patient is not referred under government quota, on an average, treatment of a normal COVID-19 patient, without ventilators or other life-saving equipment, costs between Rs 20,000 and 25,000 daily. That means a 14-day treatment of a patient costs between Rs 2,80,000 to 3,50,000. But in government or small private hospitals, complete treatment will cost around Rs 20,000-25,000.