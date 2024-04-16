PM preferred JD(S) leaders more than BJP in Mysuru campaign?

Bengaluru : Prime Minister Narendra Modi reached Mysuru on the occasion of the Lok Sabha elections and campaigned vigorously on Sunday. At the same time, the platform of the Mysore convention also witnessed a show of unity by the leaders of the BJP - JDS Alliance.

However, did Modi give that much importance to BJP leaders in the events platform? Such a doubt has now been expressed.

The reason for this is that the Prime Minister is busy in consultation with JDS leaders. Although Modi spoke to BJP leaders MP Pratap Simmha, Ramdas and candidate Yaduveer, he consulted more with JDS chiefs HD Deve Gowda and HD Kumaraswamy.

Has the frustration related to the defeat in the assembly elections and the anger towards the state BJP state leaders not yet subsided? It is now suspected that Modi has acted in this way for the same reason.

Apart from this, except former CM BS Yeddyurappa’s name in the speech, all Modi mentioned was about Deve Gowda and Kumaraswamy.

Long discussion with Kumaraswamy

While other leaders were speaking at the BJP election campaign convention forum in Mysore, Prime Minister Modi was busy in discussions with JD(S) leaders. Modi was seen having a long discussion with HD Kumaraswamy. It is said that Modi, who had a discussion with Kumaraswamy, got information about state politics and election issues.

Later, Modi called HD Revanna and consulted for a while. Modi also showed great love for former Prime Minister HD Deve Gowda. When Modi came on stage, Devegowda tried to stand up.

However, he went to him and asked him not to get up and sat down. Later, Deve Gowda mentioned Kumaraswamy’s name in the speech as well. We will advance under the guidance of Deve Gowda, he said that there is cooperation from Kumaraswamy.

During the public meeting on Sunday evening at Mysuru’s Maharaja’s College ground, Modi also met Arun Yogiraj, the sculptor of the Ram Lalla idol consecrated at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya. Pictures of him Yogiraj greeting the prime minister has gone viral on social media.

In a separate post, he said the public meeting in Mysuru was “phenomenal” and the support for BJP and JD(S) across all parts of Karnataka “remarkable”.

“People are fed up of the Congress and want our alliance to win. It was very special that our former PM and respected statesman H D Deve Gowda ji came for the rally and shared his thoughts,” he said.

JD(S) patriarch Deve Gowda too in a post on X on Monday said the NDA rally in Mysuru addressed by Modi was a huge success. “I greatly enjoyed speaking alongside him. Am always grateful for his affection and generosity. We will work hard to deliver 28 seats from Karnataka and contribute to the 400 seat target,” he said.