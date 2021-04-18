Power cuts in Bengaluru city

Bengaluru: Bengaluru will witness power cuts next week. The reports from Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited (BESCOM) claim that parts of Bengaluru that come under Khodays, Sarakki, Elita and RBI Sub Stations, will face a power cut due to cable work and other infrastructural works undertaken in Konankunte, Puttenahalli and JP Nagar limits between 10 am to 5.30 pm, through the week. RBI Layout, Srinidhi Layout, JP Nagar sixth phase, Sarakki Thota, Rose Garden, Near Sindhoor Chowltry and Siddeshwara Theatre surroundings will face power cuts on April 19 and April 22.

Sarakki Lake, Anthony Industrial Area, CS School road, Part of Rajiv Gandhi Road, Chunchghatta main road and Ganapathipura will face a power cut on April 20. Thippasandra, RBI Layout, BCMC Layout and Channamma Garden will witness a power cut on April 21 as well as on April 23.

Meanwhile, due to conversion and cable work undertaken under the jurisdiction of the South City SubStation, the following areas will also face power cuts in the coming week from 10 am to 6.30 pm. JP Nagar fifth phase, Vinayaka Nagar, Nanjundeshwara Layout areas will witness a power cut on April 20, while areas around Panduranga Nagar and BG Road will see a power cut on April 22. On April 23 and April 24, areas that will face power cuts include JP Nagar fifth phase, Vinayaka Nagar, Nanjundeshwara Layout and Esteem Park Road.