PRCI releases first professional book

Bengaluru: The publication wing of Public Relations Council of India released its first professional book "Communication Perspectives" on Wednesday at the Century Club in the midst of B.R.Lakshman Rao, the renowned Author, who inaugurated the publication wing.

Shivayogi C. Kalasad, KSRTC managing director, released the first copy in the presence of media persons and Dr K. R. Venugopal, Vice Chancellor, Bangalore University, presided over the function.

The book is brought out to highlight the immense literary knowledge and practical case studies available in the Indian PR sector and to reduce the the dependence on foreign source and material. Speaking at the function, Mr Venugopal Rao said "PRCI is imparting knowledge in an informative society. Literature is also a form of communication and PRCI can join hands by stretching its activities."

Kalasad said, "Information overload has led to unnecessary trends, which has to be tackled with sensible communication and PRCI has a big role to make it meaningful. Dissemination of right information at right time and responsible information is the need of the day, that's where the role of PR comes in."

M. B. Jayaram, Chairman, Emeritus, PRCI said, "It's yet another milestone in the history of PRCI and our publications are going to be a reference material for future learning in the domain of public relations''.

S. Narendra, editor-in-chief observed, "PRCI has begun a new journey into the key area of publishing books and may this initiative continue successfully"

G.N.Mohan, associate editor and publisher of the book said, "In the globalisation era technological advances have led to more concentrated informative society. But mere information is not knowledge. So PRCI through such publications can impart knowledge in an informative way."