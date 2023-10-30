Private Bus Fire Tragedy: 42 People escaped unhurt

Bengaluru : A huge fire broke out near the Veerabhadra Nagar, Hoskerehalli in Bengaluru on Monday, in which 18 buses parked at SV Coach works (private depot) were gutted, when there were 12 gas cylinders in the place. Fortunately, the cylinder did not catch fire and a major disaster was avoided. Also, the batteries in 30 buses were removed, causing disaster. If the gas cylinder had caught fire, it would have been a huge disaster.

Private buses are being repaired at Coach Works for the last 15 years. An accidental fire broke out during the repair of the emergency exit door of a bus around 11:30 am on Monday. The coach works staff immediately informed the fire brigade. But by the time the firemen reached the spot, two buses were engulfed in flames.

Out of the 30 buses parked at the spot, the fire engulfed 18 buses. As a result, 18 buses were burnt. Fires have increased due to seats and screens inside AC buses. Four buses did not catch fire, 10 buses were pulled out by the crew. 42 staff were working in SV Coach Works. Luckily no one was hurt. Now the firemen have succeeded in extinguishing the fire. South Division DCP Rahul Kumar visited the spot and inspected it. The incident took place in Girinagar police station.

18 buses were completely gutted in the fire accident. The exact cause of the incident is not known. There were no new buses at the place where the incident took place. The accident happened at a place where old buses were being repaired. 80 staff people were working. 10 buses have been shifted safely. There were no safety measures in place. Deputy Director of Fire Department Gurulingaiah said that the exact cause of the incident has not been found.



Our bus was damaged in an accident. We had given it for repair, it was six months and was not ready yet. They said it will be ready in four days. The owner of Nida Travels, Mohammad Jabi Ullah, said that the fire disaster has caused a loss of Rs 65 lakh.











