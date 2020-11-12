Rajyotsava award winner Youth for Seva helped over 6 lakh beneficiaries

Bengaluru: Youth for Seva, the nation-wide volunteering movement has won the most prestigious Rajyotsava award. The Rajyotsava Award is the second-highest civilian honour given by the government in the State.

Youth for Seva actively serves as a platform to connect youth to various grass-root projects in the fields of education, health, livelihood and environment. It was established in 2007, and provides meaningful opportunities to serve the community.

In the field of education, Youth for Seva firmly believes in empowering the marginalized society by imparting competitive skills especially to the children in government schools. Through their education projects, they've impacted close to 6,78,450 beneficiaries since inception. YFS was an implementation partner of Bangalore South Education and Social Transformation which is a citizen-driven educational initiative by Tejasvi Surya - Member of Parliament, Bengaluru South program for mentoring SSLC students. Vidyachetana is a flagship education sponsorship program of YFS commenced in 2009 to extend financial support to students from economically weaker strata of society. More than 5,000 students have been provided scholarship to pursue higher education.