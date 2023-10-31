Reservation crisis: Security beefed up in Maharashtra border areas

Bengaluru : Karnataka Home Minister G. Parameshwara on Tuesday said that the security has been beefed up in the border areas of Maharashtra state in the backdrop of Maratha reservation crisis and unrest in the border areas of Maharashtra state.

Talking to reporters, Parameshwara said that the platoons of Karnataka State Reserve Police (KSRP) have been deputed and security is beefed up wherever there the situation is sensitive.



If the Maharashtra Ekikaran Samiti (MES) attempts to hold ‘Black Day’ on the occasion of Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations in Belagavi, it will not be allowed, he stated. Meanwhile, he maintained that if the Congress high command directs him to quit the post, he will readily oblige.

“I will abide by the decision of the high command. BJP leaders are bothered about us. We will not care much about their party. It seems they are more interested in Congress affairs,” he said.



The BJP leaders must be contemplating joining the Congress party in Karnataka, that is why they are always talking about the party, he chided.



Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has suspended bus service to Maharashtra towns and cities from bordering districts in the backdrop of Maratha reservation crisis. The agitators torched a bus attached to KSRTC in Maharashtra on Monday.