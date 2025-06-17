Schoolchildren at Risk: Bengaluru Police Nab 58 Drunk School Bus Drivers, Seize Vehicles

Bengaluru police news: Bengaluru Traffic Police, in a major initiative to enforce safety, conducted a special patrol on Monday morning. The goal was to check Bengaluru school bus drivers drunk driving. The operation, which lasted between 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM, saw 58 school vehicle drivers booked for drunk driving.

Licenses likely to be cancelled

During the surprise checks, 4,559 drivers of school vehicles were tested in the city. Of these, 58 driver to be under the influence of alcohol. They were prosecuted immediately for violating the Indian Motor Vehicles Act.

Police said that they will continue to conduct special drives to enforce traffic laws and maintain school bus safety India.

In response to growing concerns about student safety, the authorities in the city have implemented a strict drunk driving crackdown Bengaluru regarding school transportation. In recent months, a number of school buses were scrutinized for violating traffic laws and driving recklessly. Bengaluru Police increased their monitoring after receiving repeated complaints from parents and school administrators.

The authorities have announced that they will conduct unannounced citywide inspections on a regular schedule, warning that drivers who violate the regulations may risk their licenses being revoked.

"We made this decision in order to use sections of the JJ Act if we find repeated Bengaluru traffic violations. So far, we haven't found any such cases. "We are writing to the school administrations to ask them to take action," he added.