Singapore Business Federation office in Bengaluru soon: MB Patil

Bengaluru : The delegates of the Singapore Business Federation (SBF) expressed interest on Monday in setting up their office in Bengaluru during a meeting with Large and Medium Industries Minister MB Patil.

The high-level delegation, led by Prasoon Mukherjee, Vice Chairman of SBF, assured the minister that they could create a “Singapore in Bengaluru” if the state government extended its cooperation. The delegation emphasised that SBF has the necessary expertise and investment potential to make this vision a reality.

Responding positively to the SBF leaders’ proposal, Minister MB Patil said that the government would provide all the required infrastructure, including land, water, power, and connectivity. “We will stay in continuous touch with SBF to facilitate their investment in the state,” Patil noted.



The minister also invited the entrepreneurs associated with SBF to participate in Karnataka’s flagship event, the ‘Global Investors Meet’, scheduled to be held from February 12-14, 2025.

Representatives from companies such as Applied Total Control (ATC) Treatment Pte. Ltd., Biomed Services Pte. Ltd., Catering Solutions Pte. Ltd., Hermes-Epitek Corporation Pte. Ltd., Insphere Technology Pte. Ltd., ReetzPte. Ltd., and Universal Success Enterprises Pte. Ltd. were part of the delegation. The group included entrepreneurs Jeffrey Guao, Douglas Tan, Samantha Teo, Chen Chiyong, Markus Sia, Pappu Milind Suresh, S. Mahendran, Jeffrey Kong, and Shambunath Ray.