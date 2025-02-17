Tackling Bengaluru's Water Crisis: Expert Solutions for Groundwater Management

Bengaluru is facing a serious water scarcity problem. Experts believe that the city will continue to struggle with water shortages unless something is done to manage groundwater and control water demand.

Hydrologists suggest creating a groundwater cell within the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB). This group would track important data like water table levels and the health of underground water sources (aquifers). They would identify areas where too much water is being used and recommend ways to conserve and recharge groundwater.

Areas that rely only on groundwater are at the highest risk. If these areas don’t have backup water sources like lakes, they can face severe shortages. While the drop in groundwater is normal, the real issue is whether there will be any water left in reserves.

Experts argue that too much extraction of groundwater without proper recharge is the main cause of the problem. They highlight that a proper management plan is essential to help prevent overuse of water and ensure it is replenished.

Experts suggest improving sewage plants and monitoring groundwater to prevent overuse. They recommend using different water sources, like rainwater and recycled water, to reduce reliance on one source. This would help Bengaluru manage water shortages better in the future.