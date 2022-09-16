Teenager From Bengaluru Becomes India's 76th Chess Grandmaster

Teenager Pranav Anand from Bengaluru passed the 2,500 Elo threshold during the present World Youth Chess Championship in Mamaia, Romania. He had become the 76th Grandmaster of India. The 15-year-old earned the title late on Thursday after having already fulfilled the other qualifications for a GM title.



A player must achieve three GM norms and a live rating of 2,500 Elo points in order to become a GM. At the 55th Biel Chess Festival in July, Anand achieved his third and last GM norm.



Anand's coach V Saravanan stated that h e has a strong enthusiasm for chess. extremely enthusiastic and interested in the game. He is able to put in any number of hours. In reference to his ward's victory in the under-16 division of the World Youth Chess Championship 2022's ninth round, Saravanan remarked that he is extremely good in calculations and end games. They are his two major skills right now.

The commitment of Pranav's family, including his mother and father, is another crucial factor in his success. They have supported him and devoted a lot of time to him.

Pranav could have been a general manager at least a year ago if the pandemic had not existed. He is one of the most gifted young people I have ever met, said the International Master. By drawing his game against Spain's top-ranked GM Eduardo Iturrizaga Bonelli (2619) in the penultimate round, Anand had earned his third and final GM norm in Biel.