Thank you voters for giving me a break: DK Suresh

Bengaluru : You allowed me to work as an MP three times. You gave a break in the ordeal for the fourth time. Congress MP from Bengaluru rural DK Suresh said that he will thank the voters of the constituency through the media. DK Suresh made a statement to the media when the Lok Sabha Election Result was announced and the victory of rival BJP's Dr CN Manjunath was confirmed.

I welcome the decision given by the electorate. I thank Dr Manjunath for winning. He said that he would like to thank AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge, leaders Rahul Gandhi and CM Siddaramaiah for giving me the opportunity. Let newly elected ones do good job. May the constituency get all good development. I am with the party workers. Victory and defeat should be accepted equally. I have accepted defeat. There was hope of winning. However, people have given a different opinion, said DK Suresh.



Responding to the question whether he lost because of the JDS and BJP alliance, He said, strategy works in politics. That's what they did. I was with the party workers. I am still with them. My fight will continue. However, he said that India Union has got good numbers in the country. BJP had said that they will win 400 seats. Media polls also said so. But, Suresh said that they are all false.



Bengaluru Rural Constituency was one of the high voltage constituencies of the state this time. This time it got the attention of the entire state as a tough fight. Dr Manjunath, who served in Jayadeva Hospital and won the hearts of millions of people, contested as a BJP candidate against sitting MP DK Suresh. Already a two-time MP, DK Suresh was determined to win a hat-trick. But all calculations are upside down.

