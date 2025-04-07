  • Menu
Unidentified Man Harasses Woman in Bengaluru's BTM Layout; Investigation Underway

Highlights

A woman was sexually harassed in Bengaluru’s BTM Layout by an unidentified man on Thursday.

A woman was sexually harassed by an unidentified man in Bengaluru on Thursday, with the incident taking place in the BTM Layout area.

According to CCTV footage, the man approached two women walking down a narrow alley, which appeared empty, with several two-wheelers parked on one side. As he passed by, he groped one of the women before fleeing the scene.

Women continued walking away after the incident. The police have stated that no complaints have been filed, but they will take action and file an FIR if the victim does not come forward.

Investigations are ongoing.

