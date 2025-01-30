Live
Just In
Bengaluru: Viral Video Urges Car Owners to Install Dashcams Amid Scams
A viral video on 'safecars_india' calls for dashcam installation and police action against scams in Whitefield, Bengaluru, garnering millions of views in one day.
A man in Bengaluru’s Whitefield area was caught on a car’s dashcam faking an accident by deliberately lying in front of a moving vehicle. The dash cam footage quickly went viral, highlighting the importance of dashcams in protecting drivers from fraudulent claims.
The video, shared on the Instagram account 'safecars_india,' has garnered 2.9 million views and over 70,000 likes.(Instagram/safecars_india)
In the video, the man steps in front of the car and falls to the ground, trying to make it appear as though he was struck. A woman in the background reveals that the incident was staged, while the driver points out that everything was captured on the dashcam. Two bikers arrive shortly after, seemingly as witnesses to the fake accident.
A video shared on the Instagram account 'safecars_india' has gained 2.9 million views and over 70,000 likes in one day. The post encouraged car owners to install dashcams and urged the police to take action against scams in Whitefield, Bengaluru. The caption read, "Location: Whitefield, Bengaluru. The police must act on these frauds."
The viral video serves as a reminder of how dashcams can offer protection against false claims and help expose fraudulent activity on the roads.