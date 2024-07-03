14% rise in coal production

New Delhi: India’s coal production rose by 14.49 per cent to 84.63 million tonne (MT) in June. The country’s coal output was 73.92 MT in June last fiscal, according to provisional figures of the government.



In June Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) production was at 63.10 MT, registering a rise of 8.87 per cent compared to the same period last year, the coal ministry said in a statement. India’s coal dispatch in June was at 85.76 MT, up by 10.15 per cent compared to the same period last year.