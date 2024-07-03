Live
- Next 5 years will see decisive fight against poverty: PM Modi lays roadmap of third term
- Limit ghee, coconut oil if you have fatty liver disease: Expert
- BRS MLC Kavitha's Judicial Custody Extended Till July 25
- Harendhira Prasad takes charge as Collector of Visakhapatnam
- Shuchi Talati’s ‘Girls Will Be Girls’ feted at IFFLA with Grand Jury prize
- Divyanka relishes gelato in Milan; says ‘God, please keep your calorie angels sleeping’
- Habits that are causing your age to skin and how to reverse the damage
- 38th Hyderabad Sailing Week off to a grand start
- Jamshedpur, Shillong to be new venues for Durand Cup
- ‘The day Tokyo Olympics ended, I started preparing for Paris 2024’: Nikhat Zareen
Just In
14% rise in coal production
Highlights
New Delhi: India’s coal production rose by 14.49 per cent to 84.63 million tonne (MT) in June. The country’s coal output was 73.92 MT in June last...
New Delhi: India’s coal production rose by 14.49 per cent to 84.63 million tonne (MT) in June. The country’s coal output was 73.92 MT in June last fiscal, according to provisional figures of the government.
In June Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) production was at 63.10 MT, registering a rise of 8.87 per cent compared to the same period last year, the coal ministry said in a statement. India’s coal dispatch in June was at 85.76 MT, up by 10.15 per cent compared to the same period last year.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS