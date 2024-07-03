  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > Business

14% rise in coal production

14% rise in coal production
x
Highlights

New Delhi: India’s coal production rose by 14.49 per cent to 84.63 million tonne (MT) in June. The country’s coal output was 73.92 MT in June last...

New Delhi: India’s coal production rose by 14.49 per cent to 84.63 million tonne (MT) in June. The country’s coal output was 73.92 MT in June last fiscal, according to provisional figures of the government.

In June Coal India Ltd’s (CIL) production was at 63.10 MT, registering a rise of 8.87 per cent compared to the same period last year, the coal ministry said in a statement. India’s coal dispatch in June was at 85.76 MT, up by 10.15 per cent compared to the same period last year.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X