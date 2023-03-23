14 Telugus in top billionaires list

Hurun India and M3M India released the list of top billionaires in India for the year 2023. Around 14 persons from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh have achieved respective spots in the list. Out of them, more than 50 per cent are from the pharmaceutical and healthcare sectors while the rest are from infrastructure and construction sectors.

Wealth calculations are a snapshot of 14 January 2023. This is the twelfth year of the ranking. With a wealth of $5.2 billion, Murali Divi and family of Divi's Laboratories retained the top rank in the list of richest persons from Telugu States. However, he bagged 26th rank in the list of billionaires in India and 583rd rank in the global rich list of 2023. The second richest person in the region is also from the pharma industry. B Parthasaradhi Reddy & family of Hetero Drugs with $4.5 billion stood at 31st position in India and 686th in the globe. With $2.3 billion worth, Pratap Reddy & family of Apollo Hospitals achieved 3rd position in the region, 88th in the country and 1,463rd in the globe.