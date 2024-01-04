Live
- Mentally deranged first wife throws ex-husband’s baby into well
- Despite challenges, India saw birth of over 950 tech startups last year: Report
- Linking aadhar for drought relief, a lame excuse: Bommai urges govt to put Rs 2000 in bank account of farmers immediately
- Kohli, Shami, Gill nominated for ICC Men's ODI Cricketer of the Year 2023 award
- High-fat diets can impair immune, intestinal & brain health: Study
- PKL: U Mumba's return reignites Kabaddi fervour in the City of Dreams
- Scientists develop new antibiotic that can kill drug-resistant superbug
- India reports 760 new Covid cases, two deaths
- Gandhinagar gears up for Vibrant Gujarat summit
- Tennis: Svitolina dispatches Raducanu in Auckland three-setter
Just In
2023 sees only 2 unicorns
Highlights
New Delhi: The value of investments by private equity-venture capital (PE-VC) firms in India fell by 38 per cent to less than $30 billion in 2023....
New Delhi: The value of investments by private equity-venture capital (PE-VC) firms in India fell by 38 per cent to less than $30 billion in 2023. PE-VC firms invested $29.7 billion (756 deals) in Indian companies in 2023, compared to $47.6 billion (1,362 deals) in the previous year, as per Venture Intelligence.
2023 witnessed 67 mega deals ($100 M+ rounds) worth $21.2 billion, compared to 112 such investments worth $31.8 billion in 2022.
The $2.4 billion investment in Manipal Hospitals by Temasek (which gained majority control) and TPG Capital was the largest PE-VC investment in 2023.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS