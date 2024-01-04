2023 sees only 2 unicorns

New Delhi: The value of investments by private equity-venture capital (PE-VC) firms in India fell by 38 per cent to less than $30 billion in 2023. PE-VC firms invested $29.7 billion (756 deals) in Indian companies in 2023, compared to $47.6 billion (1,362 deals) in the previous year, as per Venture Intelligence.



2023 witnessed 67 mega deals ($100 M+ rounds) worth $21.2 billion, compared to 112 such investments worth $31.8 billion in 2022.

The $2.4 billion investment in Manipal Hospitals by Temasek (which gained majority control) and TPG Capital was the largest PE-VC investment in 2023.