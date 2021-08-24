22 startups enter 6th batch of T-Hub's Lab32 programme

Hyderabad: City-based startup ecosystem enabler T-Hub announced the onboarding of 22 diverse startups for the sixth edition of its flagship pre-acceleration programme – Lab32. This time, T-Hub has opened doors for international startups also to be part of this programme along with the Indian startups to provide a global outlook to the existing batch.

The shortlisted startups are Hala Mobility, ENMAZ Engineering Services Pvt Ltd, Stackazam.com, Movilti, EMusk Systems (Prop Yaar), Razen Customs, University 2 Go, TherHappi, Glorio Technologies, Gravton Motors, Taught, Tride Mobility, Pi R Square, Hirex, Socly Solutions Private Limited, Seven Robotics, Price Ur Plastic, Karmasthal, Earthbox Ventures, Voidpeak Games, Rikarica and Eat Confetti. The pre-acceleration programme will run until November 2021, and will continue with its hybrid model, launched last year owing to the pandemic. It comprises demand driven startups that will solve challenges from emerging industries such as mobility, electric vehicles, edtech, IoT, healthtech, legaltech, enterprise tech, artificial intelligence and machine learning. Thirty startups from the fifth batch graduated in July 2021 and attracted interest from investors and corporates post program completion.

Ravi Narayan, CEO of T-Hub said, "Our sixth batch of Lab32 has a mix of local and international startups and mentors. This approach is a significant way for us to support global startups that are using technology to solve challenges in the various sectors." More than 200 startups from across the world applied for this batch, and they were evaluated by the startup innovation team of T-Hub.