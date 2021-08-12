[24]7 to hire 1,500 in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Intent-driven customer engagement solutions provider [24]7.ai is ramping up its hiring across India. The US-based company will add close to 5,000 people to its workforce. Of that, 1,500 people will be hired to support the [24]7 Hyderabad site, taking the local centre strength to 3,500.

The company has taken the hiring process completely online. It has offices across Toronto, and delivery centers in Guatemala City, Bogota in Colombia, Managua in Nicaragua, Manila in Philippines, Bangalore besides Hyderabad in India and Dallas in Texas.

Since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic, the HR team sourced candidate profiles via social media, employee referrals, consultants and applications through job portals. The onboarding and induction process is largely online. The company is hiring for permanent roles of customer care executives for voice, chat and blended process to manage clients worldwide. Currently, over 80 per cent of [24]7.ai employees are working from home to support all functions at the company across the world. To ensure that work processes aren't affected, and the experience is seamless, the company is providing employees with compatible computers, corporate broadband and mobile phone reimbursements.

24]7.ai has also addressed security and compliance issues for remote access of client data. The company has deployed AI-powered monitoring that can verify workspace and transaction compliance, two areas of heightened security risk for remote agents.

Hyderabad team manages the entire customer lifecycle journey for global Fortune 500 companies across telecom, retail, technology and healthcare sectors.