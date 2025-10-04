  • Menu
3-day jewellery show takes off in Hyderabad
The City of Pearls sparkled with grandeur as the much-awaited Jewellery World Exhibition was inaugurated at the iconic Hotel Taj Krishna, here on Friday. The three-day showcase, scheduled from October 3 to 5, promises an unmatched celebration of jewellery brilliance, legacy, and contemporary luxury. The exhibition brings together India’s leading jewellers, designers, and artisans under one roof. Visitors on the opening day were treated to an extraordinary display ranging from traditional Polki and Kundan masterpieces to contemporary diamond and gold creations, making it a perfect blend of heritage and modern artistry.

