37 % of Indian female small business owners are household’s primary income earner, GoDaddy study reveals

Indian women entrepreneurs are leading households financially and spearheading artificial intelligence (AI) adoption to power their small businesses. GoDaddy's 2025 Global Entrepreneurship Survey reveals these women are redefining success with confidence and resilience, using technology to streamline operations and inspire a new era of business opportunity and innovation in a post-COVID world.

In India, over a quarter (27%) of small businesses surveyed are women-owned, with 74% of these reporting as having launched their business in the last five years. These statistics highlight the growing presence of women in entrepreneurship in India and underscore their resilience, especially considering the challenging economic climate brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic five years ago.

AI is championing women entrepreneurship

Women entrepreneurs are not just running their own businesses, they are excelling with unwavering confidence. A staggering 90% of those surveyed expressed their belief in their capabilities, a testament to their well-founded strength in the business arena. Additionally, nearly four in five (79%) agree AI will help their small business compete with larger, better-resourced companies in the next year.

For example, Indian women are reporting saving 12 hours per week by using AI tools –such as GoDaddy Airo®, an AI-powered experience which simplifies website creation, logo design and digital marketing strategies for entrepreneurs. This time saved equates to over one working day per week, time which they spend on coming up with creative ideas (63%), learning new skills or improving current ones (55%) and planning the future of the business (46%).

Women entrepreneurs are resilient in the face of economic uncertainty

Despite mixed emotions on the current Indian economy, with only 38% feeling very optimistic, women entrepreneurs remain resilient. 81% believe their business will grow in the next 3-5 years, which is higher than men (77%).

And these are not just predictions. Over one third (38%) of women entrepreneurs in India arethe primary income earners for their households. These women are contributing to local economies, creating new jobs and supporting families.

Female business leaders are embracing digital tools to grow

In addition to finding fulfillment in creating their own source of income (58%) and supporting their family (52%), women entrepreneurs take joy in learning new skills to run their business (44%).

"With AI-powered tools like GoDaddy Airo, women entrepreneurs are able to free up time to spend it on what really matters to them,” said Laura Messerschmidt, President of International Markets at GoDaddy. “Whether that is growing their business, focusing on family or enhancing their skills, Indian women are inspiring the next generation of successful women business leaders.”

Entrepreneurship is playing an increasingly pivotal role in women's lives with 79% of respondents saying it has enhanced their quality of life, offering a sense of fulfillment and empowerment with the opportunity to pursue their passion.

"GoDaddy’s findings confirm that technology is a powerful equalizer, enabling women to redefine their roles in business," continued Messerschmidt. “GoDaddy is here to support Indians dreaming of becoming their own boss but haven’t found the time to start their own business. Starting a business is never easy, but GoDaddy Airo makes it a whole lot easier."

Key capabilities of GoDaddy Airo include brand creation, digital marketing and search engine optimization (SEO), navigated in an intuitive user-friendly interface with no technical expertise required. GoDaddy Airo generates custom logos, websites and email addresses within minutes, develops targeted social media campaigns aligned with local events and enhances online visibility with built-in AI SEO.