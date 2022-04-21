3i Infotech bags Rs 12 crore Digital BPS transformational deal with an Indian insurance company

3i Infotech Limited today announced that it has signed a premium high margin Digital Business Process Services (BPS) transformational deal worth Rs 12 crore with one of India's leading Insurance TPA companies.

The contract is spread over three years and the process will be delivered from their new centre in Hyderabad. As part of the deal, the company will be driving customer experience transformation through its integrated omnichannel contact centre platform with automated service quality automation and end-to-end business process management linked to the client's business KPI.

The omnichannel platform will be embedded with self-learning AI systems to assist customer support associates with real-time Cognitive assistance. It would also come bundled with Virtual Agent Assist, Email Automation and Flow-Based Chatbots to cater to customers' claim queries. The process will involve delivering inbound voice customer services and slowly transforming the digital tools to deflect call volumes to digital channels which include app, chat and email using self-service bots.

In the next phase, 3i Infotech will work on automating their claims management and also partnering in transforming their IT applications.

Commenting on the new client win, Kiran Chittar, Business Head - Digital BPS, 3i Infotech Limited said, "We are seeing a huge uptake in our Digital BPS services offering, and this latest win of ours will add to our marquee set of clients who are on the path to digital transformation. Organisations are looking at a higher return on investments and greater scale in this highly competitive market, and we will partner with them in achieving this. With the human to humanoid convergence, our digital integrated programs for CLM, Sales, Collections, Tech HelpDesks, and Back Office Automation will deliver the above proposition. Our multiple innovative 'Tech Implants' will drive superior customer experience and increase revenue."

This announcement comes at the back of 3i Infotech's plan to hire 500 employees for its newly set up BPS division in HITEC City, Hyderabad, to serve its regional and market-specific clientele.