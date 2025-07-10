48% fall in M&A/PE deals in June qtr

New Delhi: Merger &Acquisition (M&A) and Private Equity (PE) deals declined sharply by 48 per cent in value terms to $17 billion in April-June compared to the previous quarter due to mounting global uncertainties and a cautious investment climate, according to consultancy firm Grant Thornton Bharat.

In volume terms, mergers and acquisitions (M&A) and PE deals dropped by 13 per cent to 582 in the second quarter of 2025 compared to the first quarter.

India’s M&A and private equity landscape experienced a significant slowdown in April-June 2025, with deal volumes and values both taking a hit due to mounting global uncertainties and a cautious investment climate, GTBharat said.

A total of 582 transactions (including IPOs and QIPs) amounting to $17 billion were reported during the June quarter. This marks the lowest quarterly deal value since Q2 2023. After excluding public market activity, 554 deals were recorded, with a combined value of $12.8 billion.

The decline is attributed to ongoing geopolitical tensions, including the Iran-Israel conflict, policy uncertainties surrounding the Trump presidency, the Russia-Ukraine war, and surging gold prices, which collectively dampened investor sentiment.

“Despite the slowdown, the sustained momentum in private equity investments, the emergence of new unicorns, and a promising uptick in public market activity towards the quarter-end are encouraging indicators.