6th QuikrBazaar store launched in Telangana State

Hyderabad: Quikr, the platform behind leading transaction marketplaces built on top of India's largest classifieds business, on Monday launched its sixth QuikrBazaar store in Telangana at Warangal.

To offer a seamless digital experience before, during, & after, along with the growing demand seen on the platform, Quikr is offering a touch-and-feel experience to its consumers offline as well.

The first few stores are already operational in in Haryana, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka.

In the year 2020, QuikrBazaar plans to have over 100 such stores across India to provide additional channel and increased accessibility for its consumers.

The store brings its assured products in categories such as furniture, electronics, and appliances in these stores. All products in the assured offering are checked for quality and come with a full warranty and replacement guarantee from Quikr.

Sarath Chandra Gudlavalleti, VP, QuikrBazaar, said: "There is a huge demand for quality tested new, unboxed and refurbished products across India and some customers still prefer to touch & feel the product before buying.

With the launch of these QuikrBazaar stores, we will be able to reach markets where customers don't have access to these products and bridge the gap between aspirations and affordability in tier I, II & III cities of India."