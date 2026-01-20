887 ATMs activated across India to empower users: Department of Posts

New Delhi: The Department of Posts on Tuesday said it has revamped its ATM infrastructure with activation of 887 ATMs across the country, in a major step towards making banking services more accessible and user friendly.

These 887 ATMs, installed at various post offices, are helping citizens access essential banking services close to their homes.

According to a Ministry of Communications statement, the initiative is especially beneficial for people living in rural, and underserved areas, thereby supporting the government’s vision of ensuring financial inclusion through digital transformation.

Through these ATMs, customers can conveniently withdraw cash, check account balances, and carry out other basic banking transactions.

All citizens are encouraged to avail the ATM services of Department of Posts, present across the country, said the Department of Posts.

Meanwhile, the Department of Posts achieved an important milestone by successfully booking its first online order through the Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC).

The order was booked on January 13, with the Department acting as a Logistics Service Provider, and the consignment was delivered successfully on January 15. The first order was placed by UdyamWell, an ONDC-enabled initiative that works to support Bharatpreneurs, including artisans, farmers, and rural entrepreneurs.

This development marks a key step in the Department of Posts’ efforts to offer digitally enabled and interoperable logistics services across the country. “The consignment was successfully delivered today on January 15, 2026. The inaugural order, placed by UdyamWell, marks an important step in the Department’s efforts to provide digitally enabled and interoperable logistics solutions,” the ministry said.

With this integration, sellers using ONDC-enabled buyer applications can now choose the Department of Posts for parcel pickup, booking, transportation, and delivery. The service is powered by the Department’s wide and well-established postal network, which reaches even the most remote parts of the country.