9% growth in India Inc’s top line in Q2

India’s listed universe is set to grow nine per cent in revenue in Q2/FY26, with EBITDA and PAT also expected to rise by nine per cent, a report said on Friday. This growth is attributed to strong performance in oil marketing companies (OMCs), although it is moderated by challenges in the banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI) sectors, according to Equirus Securities’ forecast for its coverage universe. Mid-caps are expected to deliver strong high-teen earnings growth, outpacing large and small caps, though sales growth remains similar across caps, the broking firm said.

Excluding BFSI sectors, EBITDA and PAT are projected to rise by 16 per cent and 19 per cent, respectively. Without OMCs, EBITDA and PAT are projected to rise by 6 per cent and 5 per cent, the report said.