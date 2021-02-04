A key cog in Andhra Pradesh’s industrial growth

Kadapa: Kadapa district has adequate infrastructure facilities such as road and rail connectivity, power, water etc. There is requirement of proper guidance to the entrepreneurs about the technically feasible, economically viable projects.

Through single desk policy formulated by the State government to reduce delays in granting industrial clearances, the district administration recommends the allotment of scarce raw materials such coal. It acts as nodal agent for obtaining statutory licenses, clearances, approvals, and for the allotment of plots for industries. A number of industrialists are interested in establishing units in Kadapa district as they are pleased with the government's new industrial policy. According to official sources, as many as 1,336 new industrial units applied for clearances in Kadapa district after introduction of new industrial policy by the Andhra Pradesh Government.

Most of the new industrial and business units coming up in the district are in the private sector. However, the AP government established AP Steel Corporation Limited for setting up steel plant in the district. Besides, the government also took up projects like Gandikota rope way, Gandikota tourism project in Jammalamadugu constituencies.

At present, there are 30 large industries with an investment of Rs 13,228. 37 crore, providing employment to 17,360 people.

Of the new proposals received, there are 13 large industrial units which are estimated to bring in total investments of Rs 19,175.76 crore. They are likely to generate 37,581 new jobs in the district.

Existing industrial base

There are a total of 4,356 large, medium, small, and micro units in the district that provide employment to 37,656 people. As far as micro, small and medium enterprises are concerned, a total of 2,711 units were established with an investment of Rs 1,100.10 crore.

Apart from 554 agro units, the district is home to 166 cotton textiles, 28 paper products making units, 194 chemical factories, and chemical based product making units, 111 rubber, plastic, petro, products making units, 2,664 mineral based industries, 28 metal based industries, 83 engineering units, 222 electrical and electronics product units, besides 306 units engaged in sundry activities. Turmeric polishing and grinding, seed processing, icemaking plant, mango and lime pickle units, oil mills, dal mills, particle boards, fuel briquettes, bio fertilizers, poultry and cattle feed, leather travel goods, animal based products etc are among those in the MSME category.

When contacted by Bizz Buzz, District Collector Ch Harikiran said after announcement of new industrial policy by the government, number of budding entrepreneurs and reputed world class companies like Apache Leather and Amul have shown interest in establishing their units in the district.

He said that administration is keen on encouraging investors by providing them all kinds of infrastructure facilities, offering incentives with an aim to provide employment to around one lakh unemployed youth in the district.