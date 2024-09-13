A September to Remember at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad

September has arrived in full bloom at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad, bringing with it an exciting array of new arrivals, fresh styles, a stunning Autumn Collection, and new launches. The mall is also gearing up to host a lineup of events including a Coffee Workshop, and Musical Weekends to make this month even more delightful for their patrons.

Brands like Marks & Spencer, Rare Rabbit, Rareism, Vero Moda, Only, Lifestyle, American Eagle, and US Polo are showcasing their new collections that are perfect for elevating your style. As for the ideal fragrance to complement your look and your wellness routine, Bath & Body Works has you covered with their latest fragrances.

Tech enthusiasts, get ready! Bookings for the iPhone 16 models has already opened and you can head to Reliance Digital and Aptronix for the same. Meanwhile, you wouldn’t want to miss out on the launch of Dyson’s new headphone collection between September 14th and 20th. Besides, their popular Airwrap is now available in a stunning Strawberry Bronze colour, and the Supersonic hair dryer is offered in a beautiful Nural hue.

Next up is good news for all the foodies as Am Ahaa, the popular Telugu cuisine restaurant is all set to open on September 16th. Additionally, the mall is gearing up to welcome ‘Unwrap Happiness’ a gifting kiosk where you can find beautifully curated hampers perfect for any occasion.

The fun continues with exciting events at Inorbit Mall Cyberabad! Partake in the Coffee Workshop with artist Vani Varadannagari in collaboration with Tim Hortons which will take place on September 14th and 15th, the participants will enjoy free coffee and vouchers from the brand. Lastly, don’t miss the retro-themed musical weekend on September 21st and 22nd, featuring a nostalgic blend of flute and piano performances.





