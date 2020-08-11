Aadhaar Card: Download E-Aadhaar with Mobile Number at eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in

Download e-Aadhaar: We don't carry important documents, like Aadhaar Card, all the time with us. During the time of coronavirus pandemic, we may find it challenging to manage sanitizer, masks and documents hard copy. During this time of digital era, we can download Aadhaar Card instantly on our smartphones effortlessly.

To get Aadhaar card in a PDF format from the Unique Identification Authority of India's (UIDAI) website, you need an Aadhaar number and your registered mobile number. As per UIDAI, from the UIDAI website Aadhar card or e-Aadhaar can be downloaded as a proof of identity.

Steps to Download Aadhaar Card From UIDAI's Website:

o Go to the official website- https://eaadhaar.uidai.gov.in.

o Fill in your Aadhaar number and enter the captcha

o You will receive an OTP on your registered mobile number

o After answering a few questions, click on verify

o Your Aadhaar card can be downloaded in a PDF format

The PDF is protected with a password. You need to enter the password, to open it. The password will be first four letters of your name in the capital letters and the year you are born in. For example, if your name is Nandani Verma and you were born in 1996, the password will be NAVE1996.