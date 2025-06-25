Live
AAHL secures $1 bn for Mumbai airport
The financing structure also includes provision to raise an additional $250 million
Mumbai: Adani Airports Holdings Limited (AAHL) on Tuesday said it has successfully secured $1 billion financing through a project finance structure for its Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL). The transaction involves issuance of $750 million notes maturing July 2029 which would be used for refinancing.
The financing structure also includes provision to raise an additional $250 million, resulting in total financing of $1 billion.This framework will provide enhanced financial flexibility for the capital expenditure program of MIAL for development, modernisation, and capacity enhancement, said the company, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd and India’s largest private airport operator.
This issuance follows AAHL’s $750 million financing from a consortium of global banks recently. This latest transaction is yet another validation of Adani’s access to diversified global capital markets and its ability to attract high-quality investors to India’s next-generation infrastructure platform.“This successful issuance validates the strength of the Adani Airports’ operating platform, the robust fundamentals of Mumbai International Airport, and our commitment to sustainable infrastructure development,” said Arun Bansal, CEO, Adani Airports Holdings Ltd.