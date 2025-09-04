Live
Aakash Launches ANTHE 2025 with ₹250-Cr Scholarships, Invictus Ace Test for JEE Aspirants
AESL celebrates 16 years of ANTHE, offering scholarships up to 100% for Classes V–XII, alongside the launch of Invictus Ace Test for advanced JEE preparation.
Hubballi: Aakash Educational Services Limited (AESL), a leading test preparatory institute, has announced the launch of its flagship Aakash National Talent Hunt Exam (ANTHE) 2025, offering scholarships worth ₹250 crore and cash awards of ₹2.5 crore to students from Classes V to XII.
Now in its 16th year, ANTHE has grown into one of the largest student scholarship tests in India, with over one million participants last year. Many of AESL’s recent toppers, including 22 of the Top 100 in NEET 2025 and 10 of the Top 100 in JEE Advanced 2025, began their journey through ANTHE.
ANTHE 2025 will be conducted both online and offline. The online exam will run from October 4 to 12, while the offline version is scheduled for October 5 and 12 at more than 415 centres across 26 states and union territories. Registrations are open with a fee of ₹300, and applicants can apply online or through Aakash centres.
Alongside ANTHE, AESL has launched the Aakash Invictus Ace Test, a national-level scholarship exam designed for advanced JEE aspirants from Classes 8 to 12. Scheduled for August 24, 31, and September 7, the test will provide admissions and scholarships to the elite Aakash Invictus programme, which offers small-batch, faculty-led JEE Advanced training across multiple Indian cities.
“ANTHE has become a symbol of possibility for students across India,” said Dheeraj Kumar Misra, Chief of Academics and Business Head at AESL. “With initiatives like ANTHE and Invictus, we aim to nurture problem solvers of tomorrow by making quality education accessible and outcome-focused.”
Results for ANTHE 2025 will be declared in phases from October 24 to November 4, depending on the class.