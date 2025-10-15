Abhyaas Lex Quest and The Chronicles of Change Launched in Hyderabad

Abhyaas Edu Technologies, a name synonymous with innovation in education, hosted a grand press meet at Hotel Mercure KCP, Banjara Hills, to announce the launch of Abhyaas Lex Quest — a unique law aptitude test for school students — and officially unveil its coffee table book, “The Chronicles of Change.”

Founded in 2009, Abhyaas Edu Technologies has steadily grown into a trusted EdTech organization with a presence across Kukatpally, Secunderabad, Warangal, and its head office in Pragathi Nagar. The company has carved a niche in test preparation for CLAT, IPMAT, IIT-JEE, CAT, GRE, and IELTS. Its flagship vertical, Abhyaas Law Prep, has guided thousands of students toward successful legal careers, with 75+ NLU admissions this year alone.

The leadership of Abhyaas comprises Naresh Reddy Dubbudu, CEO & Founder; Sirisha Reddy Dubbudu, Academic Director; Rakesh Reddy Dubbudu; and Padma Parupudi. Under their guidance, Abhyaas has received Forbes India listing and three ET Industry Achievement Awards for Education Excellence.

The press meet witnessed the presence of leading media houses, EduTech influencers, and PR partners. Addressing the gathering, Naresh Reddy Dubbudu highlighted the vision behind Abhyaas Lex Quest — “to give young students a platform to explore legal careers early, through a structured aptitude test that goes beyond textbooks.”

Abhyaas Lex Quest will be conducted across 75 schools in Hyderabad, between mid-October and mid-November 2025. The test evaluates Verbal, Logical Reasoning, and Quantitative skills, helping students assess their legal aptitude. The Mega Bootcamp and Grand Finale will take place on November 26, Law Day, bringing together 500 students from 75 schools for an engaging finale featuring contests, learning sessions, and expert interactions.

The event also featured the official launch of The Chronicles of Change — a coffee table book that captures 75 landmark judgments of the Supreme Court of India. Curated under the leadership of Naresh Reddy Dubbudu, the book is a tribute to the judiciary’s role in shaping modern India, while inspiring young readers to appreciate the power of law in driving social transformation.

Speaking at the event, Sirisha Reddy Dubbudu, Academic Director, emphasized, “Lex Quest is not just a test — it’s a career discovery platform. We want students to make informed choices based on aptitude and interest, not chance.”

With its vision to blend academic excellence with career clarity, Abhyaas Edu Technologies continues to innovate at the intersection of education and opportunity. Through Lex Quest, it aims to plant the seeds of legal thinking in young minds — a step that could shape the legal ecosystem for decades to come.