Absolut Mixers Turns the Spotlight on India’s Untold Stories Through a New Photography Campaign - ‘Colourful Streets Colourless Stories’

Absolut Mixers announced the launch of its latest campaign, ‘Colourful Streets Colourless Stories’, a powerful photography-led initiative under its Born Colourless philosophy. The campaign brings together three award-winning photographers, Avani Rai, Hari Menon, and Pranay Pariyar to capture the unseen stories of unity woven through everyday life in India.

The photographers turn their lens towards everyday fleeting moments like chai shared between strangers, children playing across cultural divides, or small rituals expressed in different languages yet carrying the same meaning. These are colourless stories, defined by the shared spirit and transcend boundaries of state, caste, language, or creed, reminding us that within the kaleidoscope of differences lies a unifying bond.

With this campaign, Absolut shifts the gaze from the spectacle of the streets to the connections that lie beneath. It encourages audiences to pause and look closer, to notice the quiet stories that often go unseen, stories that echo the values of openness, inclusivity, and unity.

‘Colourful Streets Colourless Stories’ is a continuation of Absolut’s long-standing commitment to championing cultural diversity and creative expression. Through bold collaborations and purpose-driven projects, the brand has consistently used art as a medium to spark conversations, bring people together, and celebrate the spirit of unity - one story at a time.