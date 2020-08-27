Accenture to fire 5% of workforce

New Delhi: IT major Accenture is all set to fire 5% of its workforce globally, which means that around 10,000 employees in India will lose their jobs due to the economic crisis caused by the coronavirus pandemic.

Accenture is likely to ask several thousands of employees to go after the conclusion of the appraisal cycle that is underway.

The Australian Financial Review (AFR) reports that Accenture CEO Julie Sweet, in an internal staff meeting streamed online in mid-August revealed that 5% of their global workforce can be asked to leave the company.