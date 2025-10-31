Adani Airports to get AI boost

Ahmedabad: Adani Airport Holdings Limited (AAHL), a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Limited (AEL) and India’s largest private airport operator, on Thursday signed a strategic partnership with AIONOS, an InterGlobe Enterprises company and global leader in enterprise AI, to boost the passenger support experience across all Adani airports.

Under this partnership, AIONOS will deploy its proprietary Agentic AI platform, IntelliMate, to power personalised, real-time interactions with travellers through voice, chat, web and mobile. The collaboration aims to introduce a multi-lingual, omni-channel AI solution designed to transform the passenger support experience across all Adani airports.

The AI system will act as a 24x7 virtual concierge, helping passengers with flight updates, gate details, baggage tracking, airport directions, and service information -- all available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, and regional dialects.