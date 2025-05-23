Adani Group’s EBITDA rises 8% to all-time high of `89,806 cr in FY25

New Delhi: The Adani Portfolio of companies on Thursday reported a landmark fiscal result for FY25, as EBITDA scaled to an all-time high of Rs89,806 crore ($10.5 bn), up 8.2 per cent year-on-year. Excluding non-recurring prior period items, the growth stands even higher at 18 per cent (on-year).

Meanwhile, profit after tax (PAT) rose to an all-time high of Rs40,565 crore. Gross assets increased to Rs609,133 lakh crore at a six-year (FY19-FY25) CAGR of over 25 per cent, as the Adani Portfolio registered record capex of Rs126,000 crore ($14.7 bn).

“A key highlight of FY25 is the continued industry-beating Return on Assets (RoA) of 16.5 per cent, which is among the highest in any infrastructure business globally, underpinning the attractive asset base and the execution capabilities of the Adani Portfolio to continuously churn out the best quality assets across sub sectors,” said Jugeshinder Robbie Singh, GCFO, Adani Group.

“Additionally, we have undertaken various initiatives related to governance and ESG, viz. Tax Transparency report released by all portfolio companies, in addition to all the other initiatives introduced over the past years, resulting in industry-best ESG scores and performance by international ESG rating agencies,” he added.

Cash after tax (CAT) or Fund Flow from Operations (FFO) increased to Rs 66,527 crore ($7.8 billion), up 13.6 per cent, driven by strong operating leverage across businesses. According to the company, higher cash flows helped record asset addition of Rs1.26 lakh crore -- the highest in the history of Adani Portfolio, taking the total gross assets to Rs6.1 lakh crore ($71.2 bn).