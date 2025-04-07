Adani’s New Colombo Terminal Begins Operations, Strengthening India–Sri Lanka Maritime Ties

A major step forward in regional trade and cooperation, Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ) has officially launched operations at the new Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT) at Sri Lanka’s Port of Colombo. It’s a first-of-its-kind terminal for the country—fully automated and built to handle some of the world’s largest container ships.

The terminal was developed through a public–private partnership between India’s Adani Ports, Sri Lankan giant John Keells Holdings, and the Sri Lanka Ports Authority. The project involves a 35-year agreement and a massive investment of USD 800 million.

With a quay stretching 1,400 metres and a water depth of 20 metres, CWIT can manage around 3.2 million containers (TEUs) every year. This is expected to greatly reduce congestion at Colombo Port and boost its role as a key hub for shipping in South Asia.

Construction started in early 2022 and has moved at an impressive pace. With its cutting-edge equipment and systems, the terminal is set to raise the bar for efficiency, safety, and speed in cargo handling.

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani called it a “proud moment” for both India and Sri Lanka.

“This terminal is a symbol of what strong partnerships can achieve. It will create thousands of jobs and bring significant economic value to Sri Lanka. More importantly, it strengthens the bond between our two countries and showcases the power of visionary infrastructure projects,” he said.

John Keells Group Chairperson Krishan Balendra echoed the sentiment:

“This is one of our biggest investments and a milestone for Sri Lanka’s private sector. We believe this terminal will help position Colombo as a top transshipment port in the region and enhance trade links across Asia.” The terminal’s operations are also expected to make a real impact on Sri Lanka’s economy, creating jobs and supporting long-term growth.

