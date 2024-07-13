Adani Wilmar picks 67% in Omkar Chemicals

New Delhi: Edible oil major Adani Wilmar Ltd will acquire a 67 per cent stake in Omkar Chemicals Industries at an enterprise value of Rs56 crore. Adani Wilmar, a joint venture between Adani Group and Singapore’s Wilmar Group, is one of the largest consumer food FMCG companies in India. The company has a diversified product portfolio offering most of the primary kitchen essentials, including edible oil, wheat flour, rice, pulses, chickpea flour (besan) and sugar.

