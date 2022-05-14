ADB, IIFL HFL promote green & affordable housing

Hyderabad: India's digital first home finance company IIFL Home Finance Limited (IIFL HFL) organised the ninth chapter of its flagship event Kutumb 'Andhra Pradesh & Telangana – Urgent need for Green Affordable Housing' in Hyderabad on Friday. This is the third event in collaboration with Asian Development Bank (ADB).

Monu Ratra, ED and CEO, IIFL HFL said, "We owe to affordable housing customers more, beyond just financial assistance, which is to provide them habitation which is sustainable and ecologically healthier. In continuation of same endeavour, we have 'Kutumb', a knowledge ecosystem which shall spark a sustainable housing revolution".

'Kutumb' is a knowledge ecosystem conceptualised by IIFL Home Loan, to promote Green Affordable Housing in India, for better understanding of green design, rating and financing options available. The event was conducted in hybrid model, virtually connecting the locations – Vijayawada, Vellore and Rajahmundry.

The speakers included Priya Sunder (Senior Investment Officer, ADB), renowned sustainable architect Ashok B Lall (Principal Architect, Ashok B Lall Architects), S Karthikeyan (Principal Counsellor, CII-IGBC), Medapati Vishnuvardhan Reddy (CEO & Director, Tranquillo Holdings and Projects Pvt Ltd).