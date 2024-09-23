Adishwar Auto Ride India : Brings Festive Cheer with Special Pricing for QJ Motor & Moto Morini

Adishwar Auto Ride India Pvt. Ltd. (AARI), one of India's leading superbike brands, is gearing up for the festive season with exclusive offers on its popular QJ Motor and Moto Morini models. AARI has announced these exciting deals to make premium motorcycling more accessible, allowing enthusiasts to ride into the celebrations with style and savings.

QJ Motor’s classic SRC series is now available at irresistible prices, making these retro-inspired motorcycles the perfect addition to your festive celebrations. Combining vintage charm with modern performance, the QJ Motor range offers unbeatable value:

SRC 250: Originally priced at ₹1.79 Lakhs*, now available at just ₹1.49 Lakhs— a ₹30,000 benefit!

SRC 500: Now available at ₹1.99 Lakhs, customer can enjoy savings of ₹40,000.

The QJ Motor lineup, including the SRC 250, SRC 500, SRV 300 and SRK 400, now starts from just ₹1.49 Lakhs*, offering a blend of timeless design and cutting-edge technology.

The Italian marquee, Moto Morini is offering the X-Cape 650 (Tourer) for ₹5.99 Lakhs, with savings of ₹1.31 Lakhs. The X-Cape 650X (Adventure) is also being offered at just ₹6.49 Lakhs, offering ₹1.01 Lakhs in savings.

The Moto Morini range includes 4 models in the 650cc range, these include the Seiemmezzo Retro Street and Scrambler, alongside the X-Cape 650 and X-Cape 650X.



