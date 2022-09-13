Hyderabad: Gurugram-headquartered fintech platform Affordplan partners with Kamineni Hospitals to strengthen its presence in Hyderabad (Telangana) and Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh). Both companies together unveiled Affordplan Swasth, a prepaid digital wallet that enables payments at OPD (Outpatient Department), lab tests, pharmacy, and goal-based EMI for all IPD (Inpatient Department) treatments.

Affordplan Swasth card, powered by Yes Bank with three-year validity, is available at a cost of Rs 299 and it comes with Rs 100 loaded into the user's account. The card is linked to a digital app and its benefits can be enjoyed by the user's family and friends also. It comes with free accidental insurance cover and exclusive rewards from the partnering brands.

Equipped with a full stack of financial solutions, Affordplan Swasth provides 10 per cent instant savings in the form of cash back on OPD services, 5 per cent cash back on IPD services, 15 per cent cash back on lab tests and pharmacy. It also offers door delivery of medicines as well as loan facility on IPD treatments based on the users' CIBIL score. Dr Gayatri Kamineni, COO at Kamineni Hospitals said, "Our collaboration with AffordPlan will increase our patients' fidelity towards Kamineni Hospitals."