Live
- Punjab CM slams Centre for not providing trains for pilgrimage scheme
- Kothari clinches maiden senior national snooker title
- Adhir writes to Birla to re-look into suspension of 13 MPs
- NASA shares ‘saucy story of two rogue tomatoes’ lost in space for 8 months
- Air India unveils stylish new uniforms designed by Manish Malhotra
- Tanisha Crasto-Dhruv Kapila clinch Mixed Doubles title at Odisha Masters 2023
- 9 killed, several injured in Nagpur explosives factory blast; probe ordered
- Veteran actor Tanuja hospitalised
- PM Modi inaugurates second edition of Kashi Tamil Sangamam
- Telangana agency to procure drug test kits to trace drug users, peddlers
Just In
After sanctions, Venezuela resumes oil selling
New Delhi: India, the world's third largest oil consuming and importing nation, welcomes the return of Venezuelan oil to the market after sanctions on...
New Delhi: India, the world's third largest oil consuming and importing nation, welcomes the return of Venezuelan oil to the market after sanctions on the Latin American nation were eased, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said.Without saying if India has resumed purchases from Venezuela, he said some refiners in the country have the capability to process heavy crude oil produced in the Latin American nation. India last imported Venezuelan crude in 2020.
The US Treasury Department in October partially lifted sanctions on Venezuela's oil and gas sector. The partially lifted sanctions are through a new six-month license authorising transactions in the country's oil and gas sector. The license is to be renewed only if Venezuela can meet commitments leading to fair voting in the next year's presidential velection.
“We always buy from Venezuela. We have always bought stuff from Venezuela. It's when Venezuela came under sanctions that they were not able to supply,”Puri told reporters.