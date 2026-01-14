AI in Action at CES 2026: Innovation in tune with you

At CES® 2026, LG Electronics didn’t just talk about AI – we showed what it looks like when it’s woven into everyday life.

Under the theme “Innovation in tune with you,” our exhibit unfolded as a set of connected environments spanning the home, mobility and entertainment. Together, they showed how our Affectionate Intelligence senses what’s happening, understands context and responds in ways that feel natural and helpful.

Instead of treating AI as something locked inside devices, we focused on how it moves across spaces. Kitchens, living rooms, vehicles and entertainment setups all became part of one connected experience, where TVs, appliances, robots, software and sensors quietly worked together behind the scenes. This was AI in Action on the show floor.

A Visual Overture – and a Return of an Icon

That story began the moment visitors walked in.

The In Tune Monument was built from 38 LG OLED evo W6, True Wireless Wallpaper TVs, arranged to appear as if floating in midair and synchronized into one continuous visual canvas. At just 9 milimeter-class thin, the display revived our iconic Wallpaper TV design first introduced in 2017 – now updated with True Wireless connectivity and our most advanced picture technology yet, Hyper Radiant Color Technology.

It wasn’t just a design statement. It was a symbol of how LG brings together aesthetics, engineering and intelligence in one experience.

The Seamless Viewing Experience

In the Viewing in Tune zone, that idea continued. Wallpaper TVs blended directly into the walls, powered by the new α (Alpha) 11 AI Processor Gen3 to deliver reflection-free images with a depth and realism that felt more like looking through a window than at a screen.

Projection mapping extended visuals beyond the displays, while a playful Goldberg-style installation showed how webOS adapts to individual viewing habits – turning TV into something truly personal.

The Responsive Road

The Ride in Tune zone reimagined the car as an intelligent, responsive mobility partner.

An AI-powered windshield overlaid the real world with augmented reality – turning tunnels into dreamlike forests and open roads into drifting cherry-blossom scenes. In-cabin camera and vision solutions watched for signs of driver fatigue and smoothly shifted to autonomous driving when needed. Transparent rear-window displays kept passengers connected to what was happening outside.

Together, it showed how driving becomes calmer, safer and more intuitive when AI understands both the road and the people inside the vehicle.

Worlds of Total Immersion

In Entertainment in Tune, visitors stepped into multi-sensory experiences built for play, sound and storytelling.

A space inspired by Elden Ring, created in collaboration with the Reddit community, surrounded players with visuals and sound that extended far beyond the screen. Nearby, racing fans lined up to experience a panoramic cockpit made from three curved UltraGear™ OLED monitors.

Sound tied it all together through xboom Studio, where multi-platinum musician and tech entrepreneur will.i.am hosted daily live broadcasts. At other times, visitors explored AI DJ Personas and curated music streams, turning entertainment into something more interactive and alive.

Home Robots, Toward the Zero Labor Home

In Living in Tune, we offered a glimpse of the Zero Labor Home – a future where household work quietly fades into the background.

At the center was LG CLOiD™ – our home-specialized, AI-powered robot – designed to work safely and reliably in real living spaces as it navigated a real kitchen and living room with two articulated arms and autonomous mobility. It adapted to different lifestyles, helping a busy family make breakfast, supporting a single professional with chores and providing ambient care for an active senior.

Powered by the LG ThinQ™ platform, CLOiD showed how appliances, sensors and AI services can work together to anticipate needs, prevent problems and keep the home running smoothly – without constant voice commands.

Masterful Design, Deeper Intelligence

The Mastery in Tune zone celebrated the 10th anniversary of LG SIGNATURE, presenting living spaces where refined design and advanced intelligence meet.

At its center stood the transparent LG SIGNATURE OLED T, shifting effortlessly from a clear pane of glass to a vibrant display. Around it were intelligent home solutions, including an LG SIGNATURE refrigerator with conversational AI for food management and an LG SIGNATURE oven range with Gourmet AI that recognizes ingredients and selects the right cooking settings.

A collaboration with Italian luxury living brand Poliform brought together fine woods, metals and fabrics – creating spaces where high-performance technology felt as natural as premium furniture.

Thoughtful Design for All

The journey ended with In Tune for Everyone, dedicated to LG’s Design for All philosophy.

Simple, thoughtful ideas showed how small details can make a big difference – from a high-contrast color sheet that helps visually impaired users find a robot vacuum, to a washer handle designed to be opened with an arm instead of a hand. Many of these ideas came from the LG Comfort Kit, a set of accessories created to make everyday appliances easier for everyone to use.

Affectionate Intelligence, in Action

LG’s CES 2026 booth wasn’t about one product or one breakthrough. It was about what happens when AI, devices and spaces start working together.

From the Zero Labor Home to intelligent vehicles, from OLED displays to immersive sound, we showed how Affectionate Intelligence senses, thinks and acts in real time – adapting to people instead of asking people to adapt to technology.

That’s what “Innovation in tune with you” looked like at CES 2026.