AI-powered professional networking platform Lunchclub is now open for Indian users

Lunchclub, an AI-powered super-connector that uses machine learning algorithms to connect professionals with common interests, values, goals and objectives, is now officially open for Indian users.

Launched in 2017 as an invite-only concierge service for in-person introductions, the company pivoted to video calls when the pandemic hit last March. The platform is accessible through a mobile app or web browser.



Backed by Lightspeed, Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue and other strategic investors, Lunchclub aims to use technology to unlock human potential and enable the future of work where making new connections is easy and meaningful while being fun.



India is a high priority for the next-generation networking app that is planning to onboard over 100K users by the end of 2021. After testing out the beta version, Lunchclub has now officially launched operations in the country.

Chelsea Cain Maclin, who served as Director and Vice President of Marketing for Bumble, driving global marketing and engagement initiatives and brand and culture strategy, is the Chief Marketing Officer. For its offshore efforts in India, the start-up has onboarded Pritish Nair as the India lead, aiming to replicate the success he has had at Prodigy Finance, Indian Business and GrabOn.

Founded in the United States and valued at over $100 million, Lunchclub is a smarter, more dynamic version of in-person networking with an extremely sophisticated AI at its heart. Lunchclub optimizes the professional matchmaking experience, leveraging AI to facilitate connection based on shared interests and goals to create deeper, more meaningful conversations – regardless of geographic location, industry, or generation.



"India is a key global destination when it comes to professional networking. In the post-pandemic scenario, while the need to establish quality professional connections is intact, there was a need for a channel that could help form meaningful conversations without sifting through hordes of people. Being a digital AI-led platform, we are able to offer access to the most relevant professionals all over the world. We have seen great success and growth in the US market and are now confident of replicating the same in India. Your network is your most valuable asset and should offer the potential to grow opportunities. With the kind of audience, we have in India, we believe this will be a breakthrough moment," said, Vladimir Novakovski, Co-Founder and CEO, Lunchclub.



"At Lunchclub, we are breaking down barriers and eliminating the routine challenges faced by people on existing business networking platforms. Lunchclub's personalization filters enable us to understand the unique needs of a person and automatically match members with extreme relevance - "engineering serendipity," said, Chelsea Maclin, Chief Marketing Officer, Lunchclub.



"We are stoked to be unveiling Lunchclub's services in India. The sheer diversity of connections that the platform can offer the sub-continent from all over the world will write a story of growth and opportunities for the emerging start-up hub. Already third on the global list of countries with the highest number of unicorns there lies the immense potential to speed things up with the networking tools Lunchclub provides - from building teams, raising investment, onboarding service providers or anything in between," said Pritish Nair, India Lead, Lunchclub.



The brainchild of Vladimir Novakovski and co-founder Scott Wu, the start-up landed a $100 million valuation with a $24.2 million Series A round led by Lightspeed Venture Partners. It has raised a total of $30 million that includes investors from Lightspeed, Andreessen Horowitz, Coatue, and other strategic investors. Lunchclub has created 1 million connections and achieved 15x growth in 2020 alone.