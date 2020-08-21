AIM, NITI Aayog, Business Sweden collaborate to promote the disruptive potential of Indian entrepreneurs

Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog and Business Sweden on behalf of India Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre will collaborate to promote the disruptive potential of Indian entrepreneurs. This will boost the vibrant start-up ecosystem across the country.

A virtual Statement of Intent was signed between AIM and India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre in New Delhi on Thursday.

Under AIM, various programmes or initiatives are being run such as Atal New India Challenge (ANIC), Atal Community Innovation Centers (ACIC), Atal Incubation Centre (AIC), Atal Research & Innovation for Small Enterprises (ARISE) and Atal Tinkering Lab (ATL).

Through this collaboration, these initiatives are set to receive support by the means of conducting programmes, awareness campaigns, various activities and events that would promote the overall innovation grid of both the countries.

India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre is a collaboration between AIIMS Delhi, AIIMS Jodhpur and Business Sweden. The Innovation Centre aims to create an ecosystem of open innovation and is built under strategic guidance from Government of India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Government of Sweden's Ministry of Health and Social Affairs and Embassy of Sweden in India.

It also has a strong network of ecosystem partners - Invest India, AGNII, Startup India, and knowledge partners – AstraZeneca, NASSCOM and VINNOVA.

The Innovation Centre has recently launched its first healthcare innovation challenge to collaborate with partners on the Innovation Centre platform to help solve some of the problems in the healthcare delivery landscape of India. Through this collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission, the India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation centre ecosystem will be further strengthened to provide all the required support to the innovators for faster scale-up of their solutions.

"We are very proud that India-Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre is partnering with us in our endeavours to nourish the existing innovation and entrepreneurship ecosystem in India while also enabling innovation collaborations with counterparts in Sweden. Such synergies will enable a vibrant growth of world-class Indian startups addressing both Indian and global opportunities leveraging global partnerships and networks of Swedish companies," Mission Director AIM, NITI Aayog R Ramanan said.

The collaboration with India Sweden Healthcare Innovation Centre is in line with AIM's various initiatives that have been taken in the recent past for scaling up the country's entrepreneurial and innovation network through several international collaborations.

AIM will be supporting initiatives such as Innovation Challenges, Incubation, Mentorship, access to funding networks, an innovation showcase and conference events.