Air India Launches Direct Flights From Delhi To Kuala Lumpur

Air India has launched direct flight services from Delhi to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, starting September 15, 2024. Passengers can enjoy non-stop flights on this route, operated daily using the Airbus A320neo with a two-class configuration.

The new route features flight AI384, which departs Delhi at 1300 hrs and arrives in Kuala Lumpur at 2100 hrs. The return flight leaves Kuala Lumpur at 0830 hrs and lands in Delhi at 1125 hrs.

This new service offers convenient one-stop connections for travelers from the U.S., Canada, the UK, and Europe via Delhi. It is part of Air India's strategy to expand its network and strengthen its presence in Southeast Asia, attracting more passengers from India and abroad.

Chief Commercial & Transformation Officer of Air India commented, “We are pleased to support the growing tourism and trade between India and Malaysia with this new daily service. This route will not only benefit travelers between the two countries but also provide convenient connections for those from Europe and North America wanting to explore Malaysia.”

Air India already operates non-stop flights to five destinations in Southeast Asia, including Bangkok, Singapore, Phuket (Thailand), Yangon (Myanmar), and Ho Chi Minh City (Vietnam).